Trek or Treat fun Oct. 28 at Learning Center

The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park will host Trek or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. on its beautiful campus. Bring the whole family out for a day of free Halloween fun. Trek or Treat kicks off with a 10 a.m. family-friendly costumed bike ride leaving and returning from the Learning Campus. Bring the kids’ bikes – limited numbers of adult bikes from the Park’s bikeshare program will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Then at 11 a.m., enjoy arts, crafts, games, pumpkin carving, DJ Caton, scarecrow creations, creepy crawlers, ghosts, goblins, turtles, and more. Enjoy the candy buffet and live music from The Destinations (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Greg Brown (4-8 p.m). at Woodside Restaurant. Cap off the night with stargazing at the Full Hunter’s Moon at GSP Beach Pavilion from 6:30-7:30 p.m.