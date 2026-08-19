Tri-City Community Foundation Supports Sea Glass Initiative

The South Baldwin County based Sea Glass Initiative has been selected as one of the grant recipients in the Tri-City Community Foundation’s 2026 competitive grant cycle. The grant is part of a collective $26,000 distributed among seven non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life across Foley, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach. The Foundation, an affiliate of The Community Foundation of South Alabama, relies on a local advisory committee composed of Foley, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach residents to identify community priorities and direct charitable investments where they are needed most. Other 2026 grant recipients include CARE House, Inc., Dream Center of Baldwin County, Sight Savers America, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Southern Relief, and the YMCA of South Alabama. The Sea Glass Initiative is dedicated to uniting the community through compassion to end and prevent homelessness. The organization connects individuals and families facing housing insecurity to essential resources, personalized case management, and housing navigation services. Guided by the belief that broken situations can be transformed into renewed hope, Sea Glass Initiative works to remove barriers and provide every individual with equal access to a stable home. More info: sealgassinitiative.com.Holy Spirit Episcopal Church Presents $30,000 in Grants