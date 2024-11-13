Trim-A-Tree is now open at Foley Art Center

The Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree will remain open through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the FAC’s campus across from Heritage Park on Hwy. 59. For more info, call 251-943-4381 or visit foleyartcenter.com.

The annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event features wonderful creations by over 120 local artists & crafters from throughout the southeast. All vendors are juried members of the Foley Art Center Gifts and Holiday decorative items for sale include ornaments, florals, wood carvings, stainglass, fused glass mosaics, textiles, driftwood trees, quilts, rugs and jewelry. Original art in oils, watercolors, mixed media, prints, photographs, gourds and hand woven textiles will also be on sale.

The dream of 15 local citizens, The Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast with programs in local schools, scholarships for advanced degrees in the arts and art classes for children and adults for more than 50 years.

From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, it has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County. Trim-A-Tree and its Mother’s Day weekend Art in the Park in the John B Foley Park are its two primary fundraisers.