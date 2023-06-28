Tripletail Classic July 29 at Weeks Bay Reserve

The Fourth Annual Tripletail Classic Tournament is being held on July 29 at 7 a.m. at the Weeks Bay Reserve Tonsmeire Resource Center in Fairhope. Hosted by the Eastern Shore Fly Fishers, the fundraising tournament uses a “catch, tag, photo, release” format targeting only the Atlantic tripletail. Participants use dart tagging kits and the Fishing Chaos app to log and submit their catches. An awards ceremony is taking place later in the day, at 7 p.m., at the same location. The Eastern Shore Fly Fishers organization is partnered with the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory to conduct this fundraising tournament, which is to provide an opportunity to tag and release a significant quantity of fish for research, as well as inject funds into both organizations for conservation and educational outreach programs.