Troubadours, Creed, Luke Bryan, Toto on tap at The Wharf

The Wharf will be buzzing for three consecutive evenings this month, beginning with the Turnpike Troubadours on July 23 at 7 p.m., Creed on July 24 at 7 p.m. and Luke Bryan on July 25 at 7:30 p.m. Ticketmaster is the online ticket outlet, and The Wharf box office is open Mon-Fri. and on concert days. Info: 251-224-1020.

Luke Bryan

Bryan concerts feature a performance style that skips long speeches and focuses on fan favorites, high-fives and his signature hip shaking dance moves. His setlist will always include “That’s My Kind of Night,” “What Makes You Country,” “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” and “Country Girl (Shake It for Me).”

But after more than 20 years on the top echelon of the country cowboys, his catalog is deep. He has been kicking off shows on this tour with “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye” and “I Don’t Want This Night to End.” He’ll also play “One Margarita” and “Knockin’ Boots” and the phones will certainly be out when he breaks into “Drink a Beer.”

Turnpike Troubadours

Evan Felker’s poignant songwriting combined with the band’s top-tier musicianship are a good recipe for success on stage, as the Troubadours have built a loyal fanbase with their blend of classic country, rock, and bluegrass going back to early releases like “Before the Devil Knows We’re Dead” and “Good Lord Lorrie.”

Muscadine Bloodline

Muscadine Bloodline was founded in Mobile area by Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton and the duo often refer to their home state on stage and in songs. Their guitar-driven honky-tonk country sound is a good fit for the Troubadours. (They have also opened for Post Malone and Luke Combs).

Creed

Formed in Tallahassee while its members were at FSU and within five years had sold 20 million copies of “Human Clay.’’ Yes, tickets for this concert will hit the re-sale market and there will be pyros shooting from beneath the stage.

A setlist from an earlier stop on the tour included Bullets, Torn, Are You Ready?, My Own Prison, What If, One, With Arms Wide Open, Higher, One Last Breath and My Sacrifice.

Wharf Concerts

• July 23: 7 p.m.; Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline, Creekers.

• July 24; 7 p.m.; Creed, Mammoth

• July 25; 7 p.m.; Luke Bryan, Karley Scott Collins, Shane Profitt and Zach John King

• Aug 4; 6:45 p.m.; Toto, Christopher Cross, Romantics

• Aug 21; 8 p.m.; Goo Goo Dolls

• Aug 26; 7:30 p.m.; Jack Johnson with Lake Street Dive

• Aug. 29: 7 p.m.; Jason Aldean, Chase Mathew

• Sept. 12: 7 p.m.; Ty Myers w. guests Brent Cobb & Benny G

• Oct 3: 8 p.m.; Weird Al Yankovic