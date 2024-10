Trump boat parade is Oct. 19

The Baldwin County Republican Party Trump boat parade will begin at 11 a.m. near Sailboat Bay, where Mobile Bay meets the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), and end at The Wharf. Participating boats will travel at idle speed so onlookers can gather on the bank and enjoy an expected 300 boats on parade. An after-party with live music will follow the parade at YoHo Rum & Tacos at The Wharf.