Trunk or Treat Halloween at Lillian Recreational Park

Boys and girls and their families are invited to the annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the Lillian Recreational Park, 33914 Widell Avenue. The event is sponsored by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay and the Lillian Recreational Park. In addition to the usual Halloween treats, families may enjoy hot dogs, chips and a drink at no charge. To help with the event, call or text 251-234-1122.