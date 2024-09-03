Turtle Fest is Sept. 14 at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier



The Annual Turtle Fest returns to the Gulf State Park Fishing Pier in Gulf Shores on Saturday, Sept 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission is $3 per person.

Dive into the world of sea turtles by learning about the organizations dedicated to protecting their nesting sites, restoring their habitats, rehabilitating injured turtles, and investigating turtle encounters! Enjoy interactive games and embark on a thrilling scavenger hunt that will lead you on an exciting exploration of the Pier. Don’t miss the chance to participate in educational crafts, and learn about marine conservation.

Turtle Fest is a family-friendly event packed with activities designed to engage and inspire.

Whether you’re a turtle enthusiast or new to marine life, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to bring your curiosity and enthusiasm as we celebrate and learn about these incredible creatures together!

For more info, call 251-948-7275 ext. 62093 or alapark.com.