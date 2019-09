Turtle Fest is Sept. 14 at Gulf State Park Pier

The Alabama Coastal Foundation will host Turtle Fest 2019 atulf State Park-Pier in Gulf Shores from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission is a $3 wristband per person, and visitors will learn all about the creatures that visit our beautiful beaches every summer to lay their eggs. Come and learn all about the species of turtles that nest along the Gulf Coast and what you can do to help.