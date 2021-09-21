Home / MORE Mullet NEWS / Turtle Fest Sept. 25 at Gulf State Park Pier

Turtle Fest Sept. 25 at Gulf State Park Pier

By on September 21, 2021

Gulf State Park, in partnership with the Alabama Coastal Foundation and Share the Beach, will present Turtle Fest at the Gulf State Park Education Pier on Saturday, September from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.
Enjoy learning everything you would ever want to know about our area’s amazing sea turtles at this outdoor family friendly event. Participate in pier walks, be a part of a choose to reuse project, witness a sea turtle nest demo, as well as other Sea Turtles educational programs and activities. Admission is $3 per person and includes access to the pier.

