Two downtown Foley streets will add halo lighting

Foley City Council approved a proposal to add halo lighting on six trees on East Laurel Avenue in front of the City Hall complex. The city will also add lighting to trees on South Alston Street, starting near Orange Avenue. The lighting will improve the appearance and illumination in the area and shine down from lights in the tree branches.

“Halo lighting on our old oak trees on Alston Street will add ambient lighting. With the new businesses coming into that area, it’s going to be something nice that will really feature downtown,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “Those giant oak trees in front of City Hall, we’re going to halo light those.’’

The lights in the trees will also be less vulnerable to vandalism than fixtures installed on the ground and will light up the trees and the area beneath them.

Jeff Phillips, Foley construction project manager, said the illumination will include three rings, each with three lights, on each tree. He said the lighting will be similar to illumination installed in trees in the city’s Pine Street Park.

The second phase will include adding lights to more trees in front of Riviera Utilities and the Foley Public Library next to City Hall in the 2025 fiscal year. On Alston Street, the city will begin installing lighting near Orange Avenue. The second phase will extend the work to Myrtle Avenue and Verbena Avenue.