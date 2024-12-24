Two-for-one Barrancas Wreaths available until Jan. 17

Big Lagoon Kiwanians hope to cover every hero’s grave in 2025

Even with 27,000 wreaths placed and the entire new side of the cemetery covered, the Big Lagoon Kiwanians and the volunteers they solicited were still several thousand veterans wreaths short of honoring all the heros burried at Barrancas Cemetary aboard NAS Pensacola.

The drive to honor even more vets in 2025 has already started. Patrons can sponsor wreaths before Jan. 17 and get an extra wreath free from the Wreaths Across America initiative. Go to barrancaswreaths.org to help “Blanket Barrancas” in 2025.

Youth-centric organizations, religious groups and citizens across the country volunteer to place wreaths on the gravesites of individuals interred at national cemeteries across the nation, including the 100 acres at Barrancas. When volunteers say the name of a veteran aloud while placing a wreath, it ensures those patriots are always remembered.

“While we hate to call on supporters so quickly after the event, the opportunity to double your impact is too important to miss,’’ said project director Martin Haygood. “As in previous years Matching wreaths are intended for veteran’s graves that have no one to sponsor them and cannot be directed to specific grave placements. The goal is to cover every grave.’’