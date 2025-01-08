Two-for-one Barrancas Wreaths sale ends Jan. 17

Even with 27,000 wreaths placed and the entire new side of the cemetery covered, the Big Lagoon Kiwanians and the volunteers they solicited were still several thousand veterans wreaths short of honoring all the heros buried at Barrancas Cemetary aboard NAS Pensacola. The drive to honor even more vets in 2025 has already started. Patrons can sponsor wreaths before Jan. 17 and get an extra wreath free from the Wreaths Across America initiative. Go to barrancaswreaths.org to “Blanket Barrancas” in 2025.