Two Fort Morgan public boat ramps will remain closed ‘til January

Two Baldwin County coastal public boat ramps on Fort Morgan that were damaged during hurricanes Sally and Zeta, will remain closed until January, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The basin at the Fort Morgan public boat launch has filled in with sand to the extent that the current shallow water depth restricts access to the ramp or to Mobile Bay, and poses a navigational hazard to boaters. Repairs to the Fort Morgan launch are expected to be completed by January 2021.

The Pines boat launch located on Mobile Bay near Mile 7 on Fort Morgan Road will be closed indefinitely due to erosion and drainage issues under the ramp approach lane that have caused holes to form in the asphalt surface.

To view an interactive map of all current public boat ramp access points on Alabama’s coast in Mobile and Baldwin counties, visit outdooralabama.com/boating/coastal-ala bama-boating-access. For additional info, call the MRD office in Gulf Shores at (251) 968-7576.