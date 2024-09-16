Two mile Flora-Bama Paddle Dash Oct. 5 on Ole River

The 2nd Annual Flora-Bama Paddle Dash, a fun, family friendly paddle board event at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill, will be held on Oct. 5. The paddle board race is two miles in Ole River to the Ono Island Bridge and back to the Ole River Grill. The first 100 registered participants will receive a free t-shirt. The top 3 male & top 3 female winners will receive a Flora-Bama gift card. Participants are welcome after the race for grab & go breakfast at Ole River Grill. More info: florabama.com.