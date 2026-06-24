Two New Zebu at Zoo for You to View

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores has added two Zebu, a hardy and historically significant type of domestic cattle, to its family. Known for their distinctive shoulder humps, loose skin, and remarkable heat tolerance. Zebu, scientifically classified as Bos taurus indicus, originated thousands of years ago in South Asia and are now found throughout tropical and subtropical regions worldwide.

Guests can visit the Zoo’s newest residents daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and learn more about their history, adaptations, and role in cultures across Asia, Africa, and the Americas. A non-profit located about a mile south of the Intracoastal Waterway, the non-profit zoo is dedicated to conservation, education, and providing exceptional care to more than 280 animals. Through immersive experiences and engaging programs, the Zoo inspires guests to appreciate wildlife and protect the natural world. More info: alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or social media,