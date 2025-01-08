U-Haul is active in Alabama

According to an annual growth index report compiled by U-Haul, Alabama placed 16th in the country for one-way consumer transactions. The index tracks where people are moving by one-way equipment transactions in a calendar year by U-Haul truck, trailer or U-Box portable moving containers.

South Carolina ranked first and Texas, which had led the survey since 2021, fell to second. Florida has been ranked in the top five since 2015, and California ranked last for the fifth year in a row.

Alabama’s estimated population last year was 5.15 million, up from 5 million in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Daphne, Elberta, Fairhope, Foley and Robertsdale are among Alabama’s leading growth cities.