U.S. News & World Report ranks P-cola 15th “most desirable city”

Among the factors contributing to the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Places to Live Ranking is where people want to live. The magazine surveys people throughout the country to determine where residents would live “if given the choice.”

According to SurveyMonkey results, Pensacola was No. 15 on that list, with a metro population of 476,702, a medium home price of $175,000 and a medium average salary of $41,200.

What people found desirable about Pensacola, which finished 37th in the Best Places To Live rankings:

“For access to Florida beaches and a bit more of a southern feel, look no further than this metro area in the Florida Panhandle. While Pensacola may not get the same attention from tourists as the likes of Orlando or Miami, Pensacola still sees plenty of visitors and new residents every year.”

U.S. News & World Report’s top 25 cities (in order) where people want to live: Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego. Las Vegas, Seattle, New York City, Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, Fort Myers, Nashville, Phoenix, Pensacola, Asheville, Santa Barbara, California, New Orleans, Winston-Salem, Sarasota, Anchorage, Myrtle Beach, Port St. Lucie, Salinas, California, Spokane.