U.S. Senate approves resolution honoring JB

U.S. Senate approved a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) in honor of the late singer-songwriter, James “Jimmy” William Buffett on Oct. 4.

Buffett was born in Pascagoula on Christmas Day 1946 and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1966 and before that attended Pearl River Community College in Poplarville.

“Jimmy was a generational talent and entrepreneur who made his native state proud. With this resolution, we raise a glass to honor the life and legacy of this musical pioneer,” Wicker said.

“Jimmy was a true Southern storyteller who was generous enough to share his piece of paradise with the world,” Hyde-Smith said. “In honoring him, we celebrate the man who brought us with him on many of his adventures around the sun, from the Pascagoula Run, to the shores of paradise, and we are all the better for it. I have no doubt his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”