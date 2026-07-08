Ultimate, kickball, food trucks at July 10 G.S. Adult Recess

In celebration of National Park & Recreation Month, The City of Gulf Shores will host Adult Recess – for adults 18 and over – on Friday, July 10, from 6-9 p.m. at Meyer Park. The evening of fun, friendly competition will include kickball, ultimate frisbee, a live DJ, food trucks, games and adult beverages available for purchase. More info: gulfshoresal.gov/recreation See less

home run.