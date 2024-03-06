Underdogs Community Plant Sale For Paws is March 16

The 4th Annual Save Underdogs Annual Community Plants For Paws Sale will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. ’til 4 p.m. at the Perdido Key Sports Bar. The fundraiser will feature a unique variety of flowers, vegetables and herbs for sale. Gorgeous hanging floral baskets and ferns will also be available as will a beautiful selection of locally grown plants and flowers from local growers.

. Proceeds benefit Save Underdogs and allow the non-profit to continue its mission of a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating & re-homing over sick, injured, abused and unwanted animals since 2004. More info: Facebook, saveunderdogsrescue@gmail.com or saveunderdogs.com.

Pictured: Jan Payne Mazzullo shares pictures from a past Save Underdogs plant sale.