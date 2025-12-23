Undertow Band Wins Hangout Battle Of The Bands

The South Baldwin County based Undertow Band took the title and the $1.500 first prize check at last month’s Hangout Battle of the Bands competition. The band includes singer/guitarist Bryan Ussery; drummer Mike Rohlfs, bassist/singer Mike Griffith, and keyboardist/singer Zach Richardson. The band has played locally at Shrimp Fest, OWA Island and most of Pleasure Island’s night spots. Other bands in the competition included Cade Pierce, Stadium Drive, The Shrimp Shack Shooters, The Deep South Band and Red Gate Road.

The band formed when Rohlfs ran an advertisement online that Ussery quickly answered. “Turns out we are practically next-door neighbors in Craft Farms,’’ Rohlfs said. “He and I started jamming in my garage.’’

Griffith, the School of Rock program coordinator at Fairhope High School, joined the band last fall after a stint in the Pensacola based Civilized Natives.

The name? “People guess that we’re either named after Tool’s first album or after the bar in Orange Beach,’’ Rohlfs said. “Truth is, we wanted something that was easy to remember and had something to do with the water, as in, ‘Come check us out and we’ll pull you in.’’’