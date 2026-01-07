Undertow hosts 14th Annual Tailgate Chef’s Challenge Jan. 17 in Back 40 Courtyard

The Undertow Bar & Grill (25025 Canal Rd.) in Orange Beach will host the 14th Annual Tailgate Chef’s Challenge beginning on Saturday, Jan. 17 beginning at noon. The Rowan Agency, McCarron Insurance and Miller Lite are sponsors.

A full slate of 14 cooking teams in the contest will be competing in the Undertow’s Back 40 Courtyard for a golden ticket into this November’s World Food Championships in Indianapolis. In addition to the Golden ticket, the Challenge winner receives $500 and a trophy.

Tasting tickets are $20 per person and include unlimited samples and various door prizes, drawings and raffles, plus a silent auction.

The brainchild of Undertow general manager Joe Coe as a way to give back to the community for providing assistance to him while he beat his battle with stage 4 testicular cancer, the Chef’s Challenge was originally held at The Keg.

“The chefs can cook anything they want as long as they cook it out back,’’ said Coe, a mainstay in the local service industry since moving here from his Savannah hometown in 1992.

This year’s benefactor is a local resident, 34 year-old Kara Michelle Quinnelly. She is a single mom to four children ages 4 to 11. Kara was diagnosed with stage three invasive ductal carcinoma. She is currently undergoing chemo and mastectomy surgery will follow. Kara still tries working as much as possible as a purchaser for a pharmacy and gift shop.

“This community rallied around me when I needed help. So, I started this as a way to give back to people with cancer,’’ Coe said. “This community is why I am still alive. I owe it to them to try to give back. We have always been a community that will rally around a good cause.’’

Teams competing in The Chef’s Challenge include Island House Hotel, Beyond The Law, Peninsula Golf Club, Maggie’s Farm, Lauria’s Italian Restaurant, Blue Bell Ice Cream, Doc’s Seafood & Steak, A Little Bit of Mom, Chop It Like It’s Hot, Trail Boss Standard, Dick’s Last Resort and Shipp’s Dockside Grill.

In a very close competition, the team from the restaurant at The Peninsula Golf Club won the 2025 Challenge, as Kurtis Krum, Calib Pritchard, Dustin Spray and Maegan Belmonte wowed event judges with their seared pork belly burnt ends served over smoked macaroni and cheese with fresh pepper relish.

The Grill Sergeants – local landscaper Brad Johnson and his OBPD employed friend Bryan Johnson – served ahi tuna burgers and smoked bourbon pecan pie to win to win last year’s People’s Choice award. The Grill Sergeants came within .05 points of winning the overall title at the Undertow. For more Challenge info, call 251-923-8752 or 251-981-3331.

Pictured: (l to r) James Earl Henson, Kyle Thornton and Mason Henderson of local rockers Saucy Fuzz will entertain during the Challenge.