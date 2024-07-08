Underwater cypress forest may gain sanctuary status

A bill proposed by Representative Jerry Carl that will protect an ancient cypress forest located in 60 ft. of water 30 miles due south of Gulf Shores, is now in front of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill designating the underwater forest as a National Marine Sanctuary was proposed by the Mobile Congressman last year. It will allow research, fishing and diving at the site and will help promote eco-tourism and the Alabama Gulf Coast’s growing popularity among recreational divers.

Former U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Fairhope first introduced a bill to preserve the forest as a marine sanctuary in 2020, and the Alabama Coastal Foundation issued a Statement of Support and started a petition drive in favor of the designation.

The fossilized cypress forest was buried under the sea floor until giant waves driven by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 uncovered it. The oxygen-free underwater environment has hermetically sealed the trees in a sort of natural time capsule.

Ben Raines, who in 2012 discovered the forest that dates to an ice age more than 60,000 years ago, produced a documentary on the discovery titled The Underwater Forest.

The forest is the only known site where a coastal ice age forest this old has been preserved in place. It is considered a treasure trove of information, providing new insights into everything from climate in the region to annual rainfall, insect populations, and the types of plants that inhabited the Gulf Coast before humans arrived in the new world. Scientific analysis of the site is ongoing.

Raines documentary follows the work of the team investigating the site, both underwater and in the laboratory.

The Underwater Forest first aired on Alabama Public Television in 2017 and has also aired on the Discovery Channel and National Geographic TV. It was named the Best Ecological Short Documentary award by tghe American Filmatic Arts Assn.