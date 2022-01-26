Underwood speaks at Feb. 7 Orange Beach Community potluck

Orange Beach’s monthly potluck dinners continue on Feb. 7 at the Orange Beach Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and a program will start at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited; just bring a side dish to share for 8 to 10 people. If you are unable to bring anything, cost for the meal is $5. Membership dues are $13 for a single and $25 for a family, and anyone is welcome to join. The Orange Beach Community Center is located at 27235 Canal Road. and potlucks are on the first Monday of each month from September through May.

Guest speaker is Baldwin County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood and the entree for dinner will be stuffed cabbage.