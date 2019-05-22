Uniformed interpretors at Ft. Morgan for May 25 tribute

Uniformed interpreters will bring Fort Morgan to life through demonstration of period drills on the fort’s parade ground as well as artillery demonstration at the water battery during the Memorial Day Ft. Morgan Tribute on May 25 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m.

Special talks given by the site historians will provide insight into the events that transpired. Guides will discuss topics about which little has been written about in books. Explore the military history of Mobile Point from the War of 1812, Civil War, WWI, and WWII. The living history staff will remember those who gave their lives in service at Fort Morgan. A wreath laying ceremony is planned for the Tecumseh.

The fort is located at 110 Hwy. 180 (Ft. Morgan Rd.) in Gulf Shores. Fort admission: Adults $7, students & seniors (65+) $5, Children (ages 6-12) $4. Info: 251-540-7127 or fort-morgan.org.