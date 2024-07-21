United Way hosts Aug. 6 bus tour from Foley to beneficiaries

United Way of Baldwin County will host an agency tour of its beneficiaries on Wednesday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The tour will start and end at United Way’s Foley office at 700 N. McKenzie St. and visit ARC of Baldwin County, CARE House, Boy’s Ranch, Family Promise and Baldwin Youth Services.

Participants will see first hand the good work being done across our community. Participants will travel on an air conditioned BRATS bus. More info: info@unitedway-bc or 251.943.2110.