Unusual species being documented

ACDNR Director Scott Bannon said in addition to the monster snapper, a couple of unusual species have been reeled in from the deeper waters of the Gulf. When one application for a state record was submitted, it was thought the species was a splendid alfonsino. With a weight of 10 pounds, 12.32 ounces, it was a potential world record. The MRD marine biologists wanted to make sure of the species before they proceeded.

“We don’t see alfonsinos in Alabama very often,” Bannon said. “Some folks in Florida had more experience and we sent it down there. There were still some conflicting opinions on identification. Because it could have potentially been a world record, we sent it to Texas to be DNA tested. The lab at Texas A&M identified it as an alfonsino and not a splendid alfonsino. It is a state record but not a world record.”

Bannon said modern technology and faster boats are allowing anglers to probe deeper waters, which results in rarely seen species being landed.

“We’re starting to see a lot more deep-water species,” he said. “People are fishing deep-drops more often. Between the electronics and safety equipment and speed and range of the boats, people are more comfortable fishing farther offshore.”

Another unusual species landed recently was the oscillated frogfish. However, this fish was deemed ineligible for record status because of the fishing tackle, a bandit rig, that was used. A bandit rig is a short-armed device mounted to the boat with a large reel that can be turned by hand, electric motor or hydraulics.

“To be eligible for a state record, the fish has to be reeled in by a traditional rod and reel by a single angler,” Bannon said.