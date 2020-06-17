Urban dictionary website spot on with its Mullet Wrapper definition

While reseaching something else on google I came across urbandictionary.com’s definition of Mullet Wrapper. “Any number of mostly Southern coastal newspapers containing mostly inane editorial information. They are so poorly written that locals use them primarily to wrap fish like mullet. What does the local mullet wrapper have to say about the road construction on Main St?”

Well done urbandictinary.com. They even got the road construction part right, as John Mullen covers that topic in just about every O.B. and G.S. city council report.

Staying in the spirit, the website’s hashtag link to our newspaper’s name is “#mulletwrapper#crappy.”