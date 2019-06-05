USA Lawn care & coastal design course starts on June 18

Lawn Care and Landscaping Design in Coastal Alabama is the first summer course offered through Discover! An Institute for Learning in Retirement at the University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus. Come learn about lawn care and landscaping specifically designed for our south Baldwin environment.

Instructors are Ellen Huckabay, Baldwin County Coordinator, Auburn University Extension, and Jack Lecroy, Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

The course will include three sessions: Session 1, June 18: Lawn care in a coastal environment; Session 2, June 25: Landscape design in south Baldwin County; Session 3, July 2: Caring for flowering trees and shrubs. Classes are from 1:30 – 3 p.m.

The fee is $35 for the three-session course, and it is not possible to register for a single class. The USA Gulf Coast Campus is located at 19470 Oak Road West, directly adjacent to the Gulf Shores Cultural Center.

To register, call Emily Wilson at 251-460-7200 or go to the USA Gulf Coast website at southalabama.edu/departments/globalusa/usagc/