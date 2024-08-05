USA TODAY names Flora-Bama to its Best of the Year bar list

To the surprise of none of us who frequent the world’s most famous honky tonk on a regular basis, the Flora-Bama has earned a spot on yet another national best list. USA TODAY recently named the Perdido Key beachfront bistro to its Bars of the Year list. The local landmark has a long history of national awards to its credit, including Playboy Best Beach Bar and Southern Living

Best Dive Bar designations.