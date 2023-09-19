Use caution when traversing Canal Rd. roundabout

The City of Orange Beach is urging motorists to use caution when using the roundabout on East Canal Rd. completed earlier this month. With this new traffic pattern, mas vehicles in the roundabout will be using it as a U-turn and have the right of way. Oncoming traffic to the roundabout must yield at all times for everyone’s safety.

The East Canal Road widening project from Highway 161 to Wilson Boulevard began in September 2022 and is expected to be completed by spring of 2024. With the roundabout complete, the concrete median to its west will be constructed next. The overall project will widen roughly 1.4 miles of East Canal Road to three lanes to allow for a middle turn lane. In addition, a 10-foot multi-use path is being constructed on the north side of the road between State Highway 161 and Wilson Boulevard. Around $5.9 million of the $7.36 million project will be funded with BP funds.