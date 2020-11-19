Vacasa Coastal Half Marathon & 5K Nov. 28 at O.B. Sportsplex

Race includes contact-free packet pick-ups and staggered starts

Jumpstart those New Year’s resolutions with the Vacasa Coastal Half Marathon & 5K Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. This modified annual event will feature contact-free drive-thru packet pick-up and staggered starts.

Winding through the accessible, wheelchair-friendly scenic Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail in Gulf State Park, the half marathon kicks off the 2020-2021 Run the Beach Series. Start the series strong with the Coastal Half Marathon and continue with the Big Beach Half Marathon Jan. 31, 2021, and the Sea Turtle Half Marathon Feb. 20, 2021.

COVID-19 modifications to the event include a limited number of participants; contactless packet pick-up Friday, Nov. 27, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 6:30-7 a.m.; staggered starts for the half marathon and 5K with no 1-mile fun run; and grab and go snacks, drinks and prizes post-race. And, new this year – a virtual version of the half marathon or 5K with participants receiving race packets and prizes in the mail.

To register, visit Team-Magic.com/Events/175.