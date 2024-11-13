Vacationers can donate unused food items to food banks

Throughout November, vacationers can schedule a pickup for any unopened food items they wish to donate, and Amberjack E-Bike Rentals will take care of the rest. The company will deliver the donations to local food bank organizations, supporting those in need. Donations of unopened, non-perishable food items with a combined value over $20 are being accepted. More info: Amberjackebikerentals.com.