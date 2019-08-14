Vampire Rugby Tourney & blood drive benefits Lymphoma Society

The aptly named Landsharks came over from the Mississippi Coast to claim the title at the 1st Annual Vampire Sand Rugby Tournament on the Flora-Bama Beach. The Landsharks beat the Pensacola Aviators in the final, taking control of the match after an Aviator knucklehead was red carded for sucker punching an opponent after a skirmish, forcing the hometown team to play four against five for the entire second half.

Tourney players, fans and sponsors donated more than 30 pints of blood, the best day the Mobile One Blood Unit has had in more than three years. In addition, more than $1,000 was raised for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at the Aug. 10 tourney.

Tourney director Dale Wood, with help from his twin brother, Dean Wood, organized the event to honor Alex Sharland, president of the Deep South Rugby Referees Assn. Sharland is currently going through treatments for leukemia.

A second beach rugby tourney, USA Beach Rugby, will be held on Sept on Pensacola Beach. Divisions in that tourney include men’s and women’s tackle, high school boys and girls tackle, and co-ed, boys and girls touch rugby. Beach rugby is played on a 75 ft. by 100 ft. field between teams of five players. Free substitutions , up to seven per team, are allowed during dead ball stoppages.