Velcro Pygmies play June 29 Miracle League fundraiser

Exit Allstar Gulf Coast Realty is hosting the “I Believe in Miracles – Party w/ the Pygmies’’ eveent to benefit the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama beginning at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Baldwin County Coliseum (19477 Fairground Rd.) in Robertsdale.

VIP tickets featuring ealry admission, special seating and other amenities are $75 and general admission tickets are $35. Table sponsorships are also available.

Go back in time during this 1980’s themed, electrifying concert with the self described greatest rock-n-roll force for freedom ever assembled: The Velcro Pygmies. Dig out the acid-washed jeans, tease that hair, and come party the night away to raise money for The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama. Admission includes a delicious catered buffet of heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, chances to spin the prize wheel for prizes, a 360 photo booth experience, raffles and more.

Proceeds will help The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama in their effort to finish construction on a community park that focuses on the needs of children with disabilities in Baldwin County. The park, located in Summerdale, will include a baseball field and playground facility designed to eliminate the barriers that prevent our special needs residents and visitors from playing side by side with family and friends. It will accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries. Work on the park has already started, but they need help to get to the finish line.

EXIT Realty Corp. International will match donations to the fundraiser for up to $4,000.00 until June 29. For More Info, contact Jody Marsh: JodyLMarsh@gmail.com More info: JodyLMarsh@gmail.com or visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing.