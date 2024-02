Vendors needed for March 9 FUMC Spring Craft Show

Vendors are still being accepted for the Foley United Methodist Church Spring Arts & Crafts Festival on March 9 from 9 a.m. 2 p.m. The church is located at 915 N. Pine Street in Foley. Email office@foleyumc.org or call Rosie Conrad at 573-587-4344 or Shirley Roddenberryat 501-701-0038 for more info.