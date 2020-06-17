Venturing Out? Be Prepared and Stay Safe

Consider these tips to keep you and others safe when you venture out. For more info, visit cdc.gov.

• Going to the Bank:

– Ask about options for telephone or virtual meetings to use banking services.

– Use drive-thru banking services, automated teller machines (ATM), or mobile banking apps for routine transactions that do not require face-to-face assistance as much as possible.

– Look for any extra prevention practices being implemented by the bank, such as plexiglass barriers for tellers or bankers, staff wearing cloth face coverings, or physical distancing signs in the lobby.

– Wear a cloth face covering when doing any in-person exchanges and unable to stay at least 6 feet apart from other people – and make sure that bank employees and other people inside the bank are also wearing cloth face coverings.

– Use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol after any deposit, withdrawal, exchange, drive-thru visit, or use of an ATM.

– Wash your hands thoroughly when you arrive home or to your destination where a restroom is available.

• Dining at a Restaurant

– Check the restaurant’s website and social media to see if they have updated their information to address any COVID-19 safety guidelines.

– Before you go to the restaurant, call and ask if all staff are wearing cloth face coverings while at work.

– Wear cloth face coverings when less than 6 feet apart from other people or indoors.

– Take precautions – like wearing a cloth face covering as much as possible when not eating and maintaining a proper social distance if you are dining with others who don’t live with you.

– Ask about options for self-parking to remove the need for a valet service.

– Maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more in any entryway, hallway, or waiting area.

– Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when entering and exiting the restaurant. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

– When possible, sit outside at tables spaced at least 6 feet apart from other people.

– When possible, choose food and drink options that are not self-serve to limit the use of shared serving utensils, handles, buttons, or touchscreens.

– Before using the restroom, make sure there is adequate soap and paper towels or hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

crowd icon

• Hosting Gatherings or Cook-Outs

– Remind invited guests to stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are showing COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has COVID-19 should also stay home and monitor their health. Invited guests who live with those at higher risk should also consider the potential risk to their loved ones.

– Host your gathering outdoors, when possible. If this is not feasible, make sure the room or space is well-ventilated (for example, open a window).

– When guests arrive, minimize gestures that promote close contact. For example, don’t shake hands, do elbow bumps, or give hugs. Instead wave and verbally greet them.

– Wear cloth face coverings when less than 6 feet apart from people or indoors.

– Consider providing face coverings for guests or asking them to bring their own.

– Consider providing hand sanitizer in addition to clearly marked hand washing areas.

– Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when entering and exiting social gatherings. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

– Arrange tables and chairs to allow for social distancing. People from the same household can be in groups together and don’t need to be 6 feet apart – just 6 feet away from other families.

– Encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks.

– If serving any food, consider identifying one person to serve all food so that multiple people are not handling the serving utensils.

– If you choose to use any shared items that are reusable (e.g., seating covers, tablecloths, linen napkins), wash, clean, and sanitize them after the event.

– Use single-use options or identify one person to serve sharable items, like salad dressings, food containers, and condiments, so that multiple people are not handling the items.

– Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen or around the grill, if possible.

– Remind guests to wash their hands before serving or eating food.

– If planning activities for adults and/or kids, consider those where social distancing can be maintained, like sidewalk chalk art or frisbee.

– Use touchless garbage cans or pails.

– Use gloves when removing garbage bags or handling and disposing of trash. Wash hands after removing gloves.

– Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between use when feasible.

– Make sure there is adequate soap or hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol available in the restrooms and encourage guests not to form a line at the door.

– Consider also providing cleaning supplies that allow guests to wipe down surfaces before they leave.

– Use single-use hand towels or paper towels for drying hands. Do not share a towel.

– Consider keeping a list of guests who attended for potential future contract tracing needs.