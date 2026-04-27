“Veranda Laguna” in Gulf Shores makes Vrbo’s top luxury rental list

Vrbo included a luxury short term West Beach rental home in Gulf Shores among its recently released top vacation rentals of the year.

“Veranda Laguna” stands out for offering three ways to enjoy the water – the Gulf beach, Little Lagoon and a private pool. This six-bedroom Premier Host beach house has earned more than 40 perfect 10/10 guest ratings.

The first available booking for Veranda Laguna (as of April 22) is May 11-18, and was priced at $1,407per night – $9,852 for seven nights with all fees. That price included a $2,009 last minute discount, according to Vrbo.

The annual list includes a ranch complete with a saloon, a desert dome for stargazing and a lakeside estate with its own nine-hole golf course. Vrbo officials stated that the list is reserved only for those who earn the top 10% of real guest reviews and demonstrates how easy it is to find a trusted, high-quality vacation rental every time they plan a trip.”