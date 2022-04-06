Very Madd Tea Parties at OWA April 9, 10 & 16

Don your finest sun hat, pastel button-up or whatever you fancy and mosey your way to one of the Very Madd Tea Parties scheduled at Downtown OWA on April 9, 10, & 16 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. With a new menu and all new storyline, OWA’s spring fling event will feature a family-friendly live show with an outrageous cast of characters straight out of Wonderland.

The 45-minute, interactive teatime will be held inside and feature a live song and dance performance and a selection of teas from The Spice & Tea Exchange and a buffet-style lunch. There will be live singing, dancing, and acting. Tickets are $24.99 plus tax. For more info, go to visitowa.com.