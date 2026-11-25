Very Merry Family Movie Night Dec. 4 at GSP Learning Campus

Dec. 4 party includes meal, The Grinch on Big Screen & family fun

Spice up your Friday night with A Very Merry Family Movie Night at the Gulf State Park Learning Campus (behind Woodside Restaurant) on Dec. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. Enjoy pizza, popcorn, and candy as you watch this holiday favorite together. If you have a comfortable camp or beach chair that you would like to bring for the movie, you are welcome to bring it. The party is recommended for ages 4 and up, and registration is required. Cost is $10 for the movie, 2 slices of pizza per person, 1 bowl of popcorn, and 1 full-sized candy. Register at hisawyer.com/learning-campus-at-gulf-state-park.

Arrive an hour early and create holiday oyster ornaments

The community is invited to kick off the evening by creating a holiday oyster ornament that will be wrapped and ready to take home and place under the tree. The class starts at 5 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and you can register for both together. Once the craft is complete, settle in for a showing of The Grinch and njoy pizza, popcorn, and candy.