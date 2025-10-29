VetCV Foundation dinner Nov. 22 at Yacht Club

A VetCV Foundation fundraiser dinner titled Stars, Stripes, & Service will be held at the Pensacola Yacht Club (897 Cypress St.) on Nov. 22. The keynote speakers will be Daniel Ruettiger, a Navy vet & real life inspiration for the hit film “Rudy,” and Capt. Chandra Newman, commanding officer at NAS Pensacola.

The dinner is a celebration of a shared commitment to empowering veterans and their families as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. More info: vetcvfoundation.org or Cissy@ vetcvfoundation.org.