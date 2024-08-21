Veteran NFL ref speaks at Aug. 26 Gulf Coast Athletic Club meeting; Tallassee’s Allen Baynes, his father & brother all officiated Super Bowl games

By Fran Thompson

NFL side judge Allen Baynes will be at Craft Farms clubhouse in Gulf Shores on Aug. 26 to speak to Gulf Coast Athletic Club members and guests about what it was like to officiate a Super Bowl. It will be the club’s first of eight scheduled club meetings this season.

Social time starts at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. The agenda includes team reports, Dec McClelland’s infamous Crying Towel presentation and the keynote speaker.

Other meetings: Sept. 9 – Tony Barnhart; Sept. 23 – Houston Nutt; Oct. 7 – Jim Nagy; and Oct. 21 – Tyler Siskey. Speakers will be announced at a later date for the Nov. 4 & 18 gatherings and the January 2025 Senior Bowl themed meeting.

Through its annual golf tournament (Oct. 18 at Cotton Creek) and other fundraisers, GCAC has raised more than $150,000 in support of scholarships and GSHS athletic programs. For more GCAC info, email autregn@yahoo.com or call 251-279-0412.

Baynes, a 1999 Auburn grad and Tallassee native, was a side judge at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February, one of just two Super Bowls to go to overtime. A 16-year NFL official, he had worked AFC and NFC championship games twice each. But this was the first time he was recognized for being the very best at his craft.

“We get evaluated every game, and every play gets graded,” he told ABC News. “That’s how our performance is evaluated, and that determines who gets to work the postseason games.

“The game lived up to the dreams I had for working that game,” he added. “Everyone on TV is watching the team celebrate, but if you look in the background, you see a group of officials exchanging handshakes and hugs because we’d worked a really good game, worked hard to get there, and then it was time to enjoy it. It was a feeling like I’ve never had, to be able to look up in the stands and see my parents, my wife and my kids up there.”

Baynes is the third person in his family to officiate a Super Bowl. His father Ronnie, also an Auburn grad, worked Super Bowl games in 1995 and 1999. He also served as the NFL’s supervisor of officials.

Allen’s brother Rusty has the 2016 and 2021 Super Bowls on his resume. The five games overall has the Baynes family tied for 4th place family among Super Bowl officials. The Paganelli brothers hold the record with nine.

“We have a lot of second and third generation officials that are working now. It seems to be a good format to develop officials like that. My three boys have fallen into that category,” Ronnie Baynes said.

“I feel like I can sit at the big kids’ table now,” Allen Baynes said. “The funny thing is that, with Super Bowl XXXIII between the Broncos and the Falcons, you had a Shanahan coaching, a McCaffrey playing and a Baynes officiating, and we had the same thing. Christian McCaffrey said it was like we’ve come full circle, and we thought that was neat.”

Baynes and his five siblings grew up watching his father officiate football and coach baseball. He officiated while a student at Auburn and debuted as a pro in the Arena Football League. He added Conference USA games in 2001 and worked NFL Europe games from 2003-07. He was called up to the NFL in 2008 and worked his first NFL playoff game in 2010.

“Dad’s always told us that the most important game is preseason Week 1 because that means you’ve done a good enough job to be invited back. I’ve always carried that with me,” Baynes said.

Instant replay and wireless headsets have enhanced officials’ capabilities of getting calls right, and Baynes said that is the gist of his job.

“I want whatever tool I can use to get it right for the coaches and the players,’’ he said.

Baynes’ three sisters also graduated from Auburn, and he grew up going to games at Jordan-Hare. “I remember seeing the officials’ van pulling into the stadiums and thinking to myself that I would like to do that one day,’’ he said.

With the help of direction from his father, he made it happen.

“It is neat to see Auburn football alumni come up to me on Sundays and say, ‘War Eagle.’ They know that I graduated from Auburn,” he said.

“My parents have 11 grandkids, and three of them have just started to officiate, so there’s a third generation that is working high school games.”