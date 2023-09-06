Veterans Memorial added to Foley Rose Trail

A memorial to those who have served protecting America will be going up on the new section of the Wilbourne Antique Rose Trail in Foley. The Daughters of the American Revolution will provide a memorial plaque and three white rose bushes to be placed along the trail. The memorial is part of a national effort to recognize veterans and their sacrifices.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden is a nationwide invitation to all Americans and freedom-loving people to plant gardens as a visual way to represent America’s unwavering commitment to our sacred duty to recognize remember and honor our veterans, many of whom continue to serve as first responders and their families now and for many years to come,’’ said Brenda Shambo of The City of Foley.

The memorial includes an 11-inch by 17-inch limestone and cement plaque with three figures. The city will build a permanent stand to hold the plaque to prevent the memorial from being moved.

The city recently completed work to extend the rose trail to the south creating a new section south of East Laurel Avenue near the Post Office.

The plaque is intended as a reminder to people walking on the trail of the sacrifices made by veterans amd a chance to reflect upon the deeds of those to whom all Americans owe a debt that never can be repaid.