VFW quartermaster arrested for stealing $140K from Post

A former quartermaster of a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Milton allegedly used his position to steal more $140,000 from the nonprofit, according to the Pensacola News Journal (PNJ).

Steven Christopher Williams, 35, of Milton has been charged with first-degree grand theft, fraud and illegal use of credit cards. He was booked and released on a $60,000 bond on the same April day.

According to his PNJ, the president of his VFW Post contacted the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office last summer to report that Williams had stolen more than $140,000, saying the quartermaster was one of only two people authorized to use the credit cards for preapproved VFW purchases. A total of $140,272.79 in unauthorized funds was spent in the months.

Williams allegedly used some VFW funds to pay bill collectors, Harley Davidson Financial Services and USAA Insurance. He reportedly bought “numerous” items from Kay Jewelers and Best Buy. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.