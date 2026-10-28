Vintage & Craft Fair Nov. 6-7 at historic Swift-Coles Home

Swift Coles Historic Home in Bon Secour will sponsor a Vintage and Craft Fair Nov. 6-7, with extended hours and reduced admission to the home. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Come do your Christmas shopping, enjoy some treats and tour the house for half price. Swift-Coles Historic Home is located at 17424 Swift Coles Ln. in Bon Secour. For vendor info, call 251.256.9422.

Pictured: Children playing out front of Swift-Coles Home in 1910. The home has a rich history that dates back to 1882 when Thomas Gavin, a local Creole fisherman built the four room dog-trot style cabin on the banks of the Bon Secour River. In 1898 the small dog trot style cabin was purchased by lumber baron, Charles Augustus Swift and his wife Susan Platt Roberts Swift who moved into the small cabin with their seven children. Charles and his brother, Ira owned and operated three sawmills- two of which were located a few miles north of the home. Swift Lumber would prosper in the years to come.