Virtual Coffee with Perdido area commissioner Jan. 11

Join District 1 Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh at a virtual live stream Coffee with the Commissioner event on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6:30-7:30 a.m. To join the meeting, visit Commissioner Bergosh on Facebook at facebook.com/CommissionerBergosh.

County Administrator Wes Moreno will give an update on county business and Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore will discuss public safety matters. This month’s special guests are Bruce Woody, Emerald Coast Utilities Authority Executive Director, and Vicki Campbell, Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 1 Board Member. The discussion will center around upcoming ECUA projects, challenges with recent cold weather, issues with aging underground systems, recycling and more. More info: 850-595-4910 or district1@myescambia.com.