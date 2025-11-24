Visions of Christmas at Performing Arts Center Dec. 4-7

The Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department is ready to usher in the holiday season with their5th Annual Visions of Christmas variety show Dec. 4-7 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center, including 7 p.m. performances Dec. 4-6 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7. and 7 p.m.

V.O.C. will serve as a “Toys for Tots” collection point to provide toys for kids throughout Baldwin County. Tickets are $5 and available at our.show/cobvisions5. The P.A.C. box office is open from 3:30 -6 p.m. on weekdays. Info: (251) 923-0043. The P.A.C. is located at 23908 Canal Rd., on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus.

This show will have a little something for everyone looking to get into the Christmas spirit with music of all stripes including rock, classical, contemporary and jazz.

Originally developed as an homage to the University of Mobile’s “Christmas Spectacular,” which several members of the Expect Excellence Music Department participated in during their undergraduate time there, this year’s production will include favorites like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Mary Did You Know,” and “Christmas Eve Sarajevo,” along with two holiday originals written by the Expect Excellence music team, according to Music Director Caleb Pittman.

“It’s really hard to believe it has already been five years since we first premiered ‘Visions of Christmas,’” Pittman said. “It’s been very special getting to watch it grow over the years.’’