Visions of Christmas Dec. 5-6 in Orange Beach

Matinee & evening shows both days at Performing Arts Center

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department will now present the 6th Annual Visions of Christmas production twice on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6. The shows start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $5. Changes were made to this year’s schedule to avoid potential conflicts with school football playoff schedules to allow cast and crew to support local schools. Ticket info is available on the city website or call the box office at 251-923-0043.

Pictured: Scene from last year’s spectacular Visions of Christmas Show.