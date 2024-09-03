Voices of Aging 5-week study at Magnolia UMC in G.S.

Beginning on Wednesday, September 4, Magnolia United Methodist Church in Gulf Shores will offer a study facilitated by David McLean, a retired army chaplain, and Kathy Lindsey, a retired licensed counselor, based on Missy Buchanan’s book, Voices of Aging – Adult Children and Aging Parents Talk to God. They’ll meet each Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The study will last five weeks and conclude on October 2. The study addresses the joys and challenges of aging including its impact on relationships, health, finances, dignity, and boundaries. These topics, and others, are presented as a series of 20 conversations between parents and adult children. (Even if your parent or adult child is unable to attend, you’ll find the study helpful.) All are welcome! Magnolia United Methodist Church is located at 309 East 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores